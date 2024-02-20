Vaccination works
Other than among Jehovah’s Witnesses, vaccination rightly gained widespread trust and acceptance in America. Innoculation against smallpox was around for hundreds of years before Jenner described the eponymous vaccine. Polio was a scourge in the US through the 1950s until it was virtually eliminated by vaccination. Many deadly diseases like whooping cough and measles were all but elimated in my lifetime through vaccination.
Now, thanks to rank politicization, COVID vaccination rates are way down and measles vaccination rates are falling. While I respect personal freedom, your freedom ends where my nose (and life) begins. Viruses don’t respect politics, and measles is one of the most contagious viral pathogens:
“Measles is one of the most contagious viruses known. It spreads via respiratory and airborne transmission. The virus can linger in air space for up to two hours after an infected person has been in an area. People who are not vaccinated or have compromised immune systems are susceptible, and up to 90 percent of susceptible people exposed to the virus will become infected. Measles symptoms typically begin around eight to 14 days after exposure, but the disease can incubate for up to 21 days. The symptoms begin as a high fever, runny nose, red and watery eyes, and a cough before the telltale rash develops. Infected people can be contagious from four days before the rash develops through four days after the rash appears, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 1 in 5 unvaccinated people with measles are hospitalized, the CDC adds, while 1 in 20 infected children develop pneumonia and up to 3 in 1,000 children die of the infection.”
Americans have the right to be protected from deadly and preventable diseases. If you and your kids aren’t vaccinated, you need to submit to voluntary quarantine. Other vulnerable people (children, the elderly, the immunsuppressed) don’t surrender their personal safety just because you do. In the third decade of the 21st century, in the wealthiest nation in the world, the fact that there are people who (a) refuse vaccination and (b) insist on their right to expose others is selfish, unpatriotic and appalling.
11% of Florida kids are unvaccinated
Now, thanks to rank politicization, COVID vaccination rates are way down and measles vaccination rates are falling. While I respect personal freedom, your freedom ends where my nose (and life) begins. Viruses don’t respect politics, and measles is one of the most contagious viral pathogens:
“Measles is one of the most contagious viruses known. It spreads via respiratory and airborne transmission. The virus can linger in air space for up to two hours after an infected person has been in an area. People who are not vaccinated or have compromised immune systems are susceptible, and up to 90 percent of susceptible people exposed to the virus will become infected. Measles symptoms typically begin around eight to 14 days after exposure, but the disease can incubate for up to 21 days. The symptoms begin as a high fever, runny nose, red and watery eyes, and a cough before the telltale rash develops. Infected people can be contagious from four days before the rash develops through four days after the rash appears, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 1 in 5 unvaccinated people with measles are hospitalized, the CDC adds, while 1 in 20 infected children develop pneumonia and up to 3 in 1,000 children die of the infection.”
Americans have the right to be protected from deadly and preventable diseases. If you and your kids aren’t vaccinated, you need to submit to voluntary quarantine. Other vulnerable people (children, the elderly, the immunsuppressed) don’t surrender their personal safety just because you do. In the third decade of the 21st century, in the wealthiest nation in the world, the fact that there are people who (a) refuse vaccination and (b) insist on their right to expose others is selfish, unpatriotic and appalling.
11% of Florida kids are unvaccinated
The COVID mRNA is not a vaccine – it is a joke.
It does not stop the virus and soes not stope the transmission of the virus.
It is a risk health and virtually untested in humans.
This is one of worst piece of science hoisted on the world since the RC church said the world was flat.
Flat earth was okay until Copernicus et al developed refutation.
Worse they put Galileo under house arrest and threatened excomm….
@paddy,
You are confused. Aristotle already had shown the earth was round, not flat, centuries before Copernicus and Galileo. Copernicus refuted the geocentric solar system and showed that the earth moves around the sun (heliocentric solar system). Galileo was attacked by the Vatican for claiming the earth moved around the sun.
Aristotle did not convince the rennaisance mind. Copernicus and Newton developed the mathematics that proved the flat earthers wrong. The basis of mathematics as proof for phenomenon is why I referred to Copernicus.
Galileo was a practitioner of new science sustained by observation.
They were fighting for logic and proof over faith based knowledge.
@paddy,
I’m well aware of what Copernicus, Newton and Galileo did. That changes nothing I posted. The RCC did not have an issue with a round earth, which was well-accepted by the time of Galileo. The issue the church had with Copernicus and Galileo is that they placed the sun, not the earth, at the center of the solar system.
Isabella’s court not only knew that the earth was round, they also knew its circumference, because it had been calculated from solar declination measurements by Erastothenes in the third century. Columbus was the idiot, who would have starved but for the existence of an unknown continent on the way to China.
@rittenhouse,
The COVID mRNA is a highly effective vaccine.
Nobody ever claimed it would “stop the virus.” The claim is that if you are vaccinated and get infected, it will keep you out of the ED and the morgue. This has been amply demonstrated. It slows viral transmission by making infected people less contagious.
There is essentially no risk to the health of vaccinated people. The Moderna mRNA vaccine was tested on 15,000 people (I was one of them) and the Pfizer mRNA was tested on 20,000 people in Phase III trials. They had been tested on thousands more in Phase I/II trials. Since then, tens of millions of vaccinations with these vaccines have been performed in humans.
The science behind mRNA vaccines has been amply vindicated by experience. Claims that they are risky, not a vaccine or that they are virtually untested in humans are some of the most egregious falsehoods foisted on the world since the RC church said the sun revolved around the earth.
Shame on you!
I only allowed you to post your lies here in order to rebut them. Future lying posts will be considered trolling and will be deleted.
Claims!
Are you referring to hypotheses about effectiveness and safety of mRNA Vaccines? If so what was the alpha and beta of the tests?
What is the alpha and beta behind “amply vindicated”?
Testing policy of CDC seems less transparent than FAA test of Boeing 737 Max 9.
Not sure the “science behind mRNA vaccines” is all that thorough.
@paddy,
The evidence for the safety and efficacy of the mRNA vaccines is published and available on the internet. If you believe the science behind mRNA vaccines isn’t thorough, its because (a) you haven’t bothered to read it and/or (b) you don’t understand it.
On the remote possibility that you are sincere and wish to have your questions answered, I’ve attached a link.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10588549/#:~:text=The%20Moderna%20vaccine%20(mRNA%2D1273,terms%20of%20efficacy%20and%20safety.&text=No%20safety%20concerns%20have%20been,the%20BNT162b2%20or%20Moderna%20vaccines.
kenneth:
It is unfortunate there are those like yourself who flaunt the science. Call it what you will. It works and without it we would have had vastly more fatalities. Do us all a favor and ban yourself from Angry Bear.
Joel:
who (a) refuse vaccination and (b) insist on their right to expose others is selfish, unpatriotic and appalling, and stupid.
Up and moving slowly
Programming note:
Personal attacks are not permitted on Angry Bear. Any comments that include personal attacks will be deleted.