Stand your ground
When we moved to Missouri in 1982, it was a purple state. In the last decade, it has become progressively more extreme right-wing. Now, in Missouri and more than 30 other states, each citizen is their own well regulated militia with the powers of judge, jury and executioner. Law-abiding citizens become collateral damage with no consequences. Sad.
“The man accused of firing the first shots at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally told authorities he felt threatened, while a second man said he pulled the trigger because someone was shooting at him, according to court documents.
“Experts say that even though the shooting left one bystander dead and roughly two dozen people injured, 23-year-old Lyndell Mays and 18-year-old Dominic Miller might have good cases for self-defense through the state’s “stand your ground” law.
“Missouri is among more than 30 states that have adopted some version of stand your ground laws over the past two decades, said Robert Spitzer, a professor emeritus of political science at the State University of New York, Cortland, whose research focuses on gun policy and politics. While earlier laws allowed people to use force to protect themselves in their homes, stand your ground provides even broader self-defense rights regardless of the location.”
Ammosexual rights in Missouri
my first thought was how do you get “progressively” more extreme right wing?
(relax. it’s a joke.)
perhaps it’s not a joke that a policy that might look reasonable to some people–people who have been made afraid that shooting an intruder can get you put in jail– can turn, in the hands of what people really are like– into shooting people in a crowd because you think someone is shooting at you…like maybe the cop i heard about who started shooting because he heard a acorn fall out of a tree near him.
i also note the fact that it was “young people” who did the shooiting. maybe we can’t count on “the young” to save the country from “the old” after all.
While progress may not always be exponential, exponential is some kind of progress
Relax, it’s a joke
Here’s a thought: maybe if there weren’t so damned many of them they wouldn’t fall into the wrong hands; young bucks wouldn’t be shooting each other up over a stupid football game, shooting into a crowd they’re running from because only pussies carry guns
No, I’m not joking …