Just askin’ questions in Utah

Joel Eissenberg | February 19, 2024 11:26 am



In January, the governor of Utah signed the “Utah Constitutional Sovereignty Act.” The law sets up a process for the state to overrule or otherwise ignore federal rules and decisions.



For now, the law is just performative right-wing Republican bafflegab. While it appears to set up a challenge to the US Constitution’s “Supremacy Clause,” Governor Sandall denies this:



“Our attorneys have indicated to me that the process that’s in place is constitutional,” he said. “It doesn’t have a constitutional (issue) simply because it’s a process. Any kind of resolution may or may not be deemed constitutional.”



Of course, the Constitution only means what the SCOTUS says it means.



It remains to be seen whether Utah has the testicularity to actually defy federal law. For now, they’re just askin’ questions.



Does the US Constitution apply in Utah?

