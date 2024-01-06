Remembering the Participants of January 6, 2020

Bill Haskell | January 6, 2024 1:31 pm



Those who were trying to overthrow the United States Government for personal gain.

“When the Senate reconvened at 8 p.m. and the House of Representatives an hour later on January 6, 2020, the proceedings including the objection debates were continued. Some lawmakers who had previously planned to vote with the objectors stood down following the occupation of the Capitol. Plans to challenge a number of states after Arizona were scrapped, as well — but one other objection, to Pennsylvania’s results, also advanced to a vote. Here are the eight senators and 139 representatives who voted to sustain one or both objections.” The 147 Republicans Who Voted to Overturn Election Results, NYT, Karen Yourish, Larry Buchanan and Denise Lu, January 7, 2021.