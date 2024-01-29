Mark Cuban’s Cost Plus Drugs Plan

Bill Haskell | January 29, 2024 6:30 am



Mission of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs

The following is Mark Cuban’s pitch on supply drugs. If you do not have healthcare insurance which pays for drugs you more than likely going to pay list unless you have a drug store discount such as GoodRx.

Mark Cuban talking pharmaceuticals and costs: We started Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company because every American should have access to safe, affordable medicines. If you don’t have insurance or have a high deductible plan, you know that even the most basic medications can cost a fortune. Many people are spending crazy amounts of money each month just to stay healthy. No American should have to suffer or worse – because they can’t afford basic prescription medications.

If you are fortunate enough to have health insurance with a low deductible, the high cost of drugs is driving up the premiums you or your employer pay. Such costs make getting health insurance expensive and challenging.

The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company takes these problems head on.

Shockingly, in the USA, it’s not unusual for disadvantaged populations to suffer from rampant outbreaks of hookworm. Normally the drug prescribed for hookworm, Albendazole, can cost as much as $500 per course. This makes the drug out of reach for many in need. So, we started off by donating more than 10,000 tablets of Albendazole to cure parasitic infections in the most affected areas of the southern US.

Our goal is to dramatically reduce the cost of drugs like Albendazole We also think that it is just as important to introduce transparency to the pricing of drugs so patients know they are getting a fair price.

Our cost for Albendazole is $26.08 per course. We mark that price up by 15% so we can continue to run the company and invest in disrupting the pricing of as many drugs as we possibly can.

That makes the base price of the drug $30. Then we add on the actual cost, $5.00, that our pharmacy partners charge us to prepare and provide your prescription to you.

That makes the sales price on this website $35. Far, far lower than the pricing available in the marketplace.

Every product we sell is priced exactly the same way. Our cost plus 15%, plus the pharmacy fee, if any. When you get your medicine from Cost Plus Drug Co., you’ll always know exactly how we arrived at the price you pay. And as we grow and our costs go down, we will pass those savings on to you!

We started this company as an effort to disrupt the drug industry and to do our best to end ridiculous drug prices.

Thanks for your support, and please let us know what you think!

As you can see, not everything is that much less in cost. Check it out and let me know in the comments section if Mark Cuban plan actually work. I am assuming many of you have insurance. In which case it may not be less costly.

For the two prescription drugs I take and have 90 days supplies, the cost is slightly more. If I lost my Part D Meds plan, I could go to Cuban’s plan. So for me it would work.