I love predictions
As a career research scientist, I’ve made many predictions in my time. It was fun and rewarding to design controlled experiments to test my predictions. And the wonderful thing about science is that, if your prediction is wrong, you learn something new.
I don’t make many predictions myself these days. But I’m interested in the predictions of others. Not because I necessarily trust them. But when someone shows their work, you can weigh their judgment going forward.
About ten years ago, I was following a blog of a guy I went to high school with. In the comment threads, there were forever these dire predictions of hyperinflation in America around the corner because of the national debt. Of course, they proved wrong, and foreseeably so. People who know nothing about economics, the US economy and world history shouldn’t make predictions about such things.
I started following blogs after 9/11. I abandoned most of them because the bloggers proved to be unreliable gasbags. I continued to follow Kevin Drum, starting when he blogged as Calpundit and through many iterations down to his current blog, jabberwocking.com. He’s not always right, but he has a fondness for numbers and evidence that I share.
Here are Kevin’s 10 predictions for 2024.
Kevin Drum’s predictions for 2024
My problem with predictions is I’m right far more often than I care to be
(lol) I remember CalPundit, and an erstwhile attempt at OrePundit …
@Ten,
Care to post your predictions for 2024?
No. Well, ok: we will be surprised …
@Ten,
With predictions like that, no wonder you’re usually correct.
Prediction is very difficult, especially if it’s about the future.
~Niels Bohr
Niels Bohr channeling Yogi Berra!
“New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu encouraged Chris Christie to drop out of the 2024 presidential race to clear the way for Nikki Haley, the Republican candidate he’s endorsed.
“There’s no doubt that if he stays in the race, the risk is that he takes her margin of the win,” Sununu said Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union, referring to the former New Jersey governor. “I think he’s going to make the right decision.”
Sununu offered his logic in terms of polling numbers in New Hampshire, which holds its presidential primary on Jan. 23. An American Research Group poll published Dec. 21 put the former US ambassador to the United Nations within 4 percentage points of former President Donald Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination.” …
Sununu Urges Christie to Make Way for Haley in New Hampshire
Bloomberg – Dec 31
(Ok, more of a wish than a prediction.)
There’s a very depressing movie out on Netflix about an apocalypse brought on by the US guv’mint in a distinctly Trumpian manner which includes scenes of a fleet of self-driving Teslas autonomously clogging a highway trying to escape said apocalypse ‘on their own’ as it were.
Got some very good actors in it.
Leave the World Behind
Kevin Drum #2 “Waymo will solve its highway problems and finally have a true driverless car that can go pretty much anywhere…”
Kevin Drum #9 – Artemis 2 will orbit the moon in 2024
This is probably still on for 2024, but the Artemis 3 landing which had also been scheduled for 2024 will be pushed back due to various serious technical issues, mostly involovig SpaceX,
CBS News – Dec 28, 2023 #artemis #nasa #news
NASA’s Artemis III crewed moon landing will likely be delayed, the Government Accountability Office said in a recent report. The mission was initially planned for late 2024 or early 2025 but is now delayed until December 2025. The watchdog reports it could be pushed back as far as 2027. …
SpaceX Starship HLS