Boeing 737 Max Plug Bolts not tightened to specification

Angry Bear | January 24, 2024 6:00 am



Follow-up to “Why is Boeing such a shitty corporation?” Angry Bear, by Robert Reich

Assebly Issue – Boeing 737 Max Plug Bolts not specifications. No defective parts, just defective assembly. As I said to Ron . . .

“The same with cars. For example, Testing on vehicles such as smashing into a wall (commonly seen on TV) shoulda, woulda, etc. been done. Cabin pressurization? I would think testing was done on this item installed too? Is there a quality system after installation for critical items (which seems to me should include this item) beyond just smashing into a wall with the end product? What was overlooked?”

As reported at Alaska Airlines, quite a few loose bolts found.

Alaska Airlines CEO ‘angry’ amid 737 MAX 9 grounding, kgw.com, KGW Staff.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Alaska Airlines CEO revealed that “many” of its Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft were found to have loose bolts, as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) continues inspecting the model featured in the emergency landing at Portland International Airport (PDX), after a door plug blew out mid-flight.

In the first interview since Flight 1282 with NBC’s Tom Costello, Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci addressed the company’s findings, saying that they “found some loose bolts on many of our MAX 9s.”

“I’m more than frustrated and disappointed,” Minicucci said. “I am angry. … my demand on Boeing is what are they going to do to improve their quality programs in-house?”

“In addition to the FAA oversight that’s going to come on top of this, we’re now putting our own extra oversight on the production line in Boeing,” he added, referring to the FAA’s order to ground all 737 MAX 9s.

The FAA also launched a safety investigation, as did the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which came to Portland shortly after the incident.

On Jan. 5, the flight departed from PDX at 4:52 p.m., to Ontario, California. It then had to make an emergency landing after a door plug on the plane blew out about 15 minutes into the flight, leaving a gaping hole and causing a rapid decompression of the cabin. Some onboard described a “big bang” and “smoky smell,” and a teenager lost his shirt and some of his personal effects.

“People have said if we were at a higher elevation, it could’ve been so much worse,” Kelly Bartlett, a passenger on the flight, told KGW.

“And it still could’ve been worse if (the teen) hadn’t had his seatbelt on or something. And so, I feel really lucky that it happened the way that it did.”

The rest of the story can be read at KWG8 Portland Oregon.

Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci is angry and rightfully so. Alaska Airlines is being sued along with Boeing for a failed quality control procedure checking critical parts within the airplane at assembly. Not sure how hard it is to get to those bolts. Boeing will be doing quite a bit of field work to check on the bolts and replacing any loose ones as they may be stressed now. Parts and labor for the bolts and maybe the plug which may have been stressed also.