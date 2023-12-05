Joel Eissenberg | December 5, 2023 6:31 am



In the film, “The Princess Bride,” Wally Shawn repeatedly exclaims “inconceivable.” Finally, Mandy Patinkin (as Inigo Montoya) replies: “You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.”



Whenever GOP politicians announce their belief that the age for Social Security and Medicare Benefits should be raised, the mainstream media report this as “reform.” I saw this most recently in a CNN headline “Nikki Haley wants to reform Social Security and Medicare. Donors are paying attention.”



Feh. Haley and GOP megadonors aren’t interested in reform, they’re interested in destruction. Read further and you’ll see these programs referred to as “entitlements.” That’s a tell. They want to turn these programs into entitlements so they can shrink them down to the size where they can drown it in the bathtub, to paraphrase Grover Norquist.



This is what we’re up against, peeps. Not only does the right-wing GOP want to destroy government programs, but the media enable them by using words like “reform” when they really mean “destroy.” The right claims that the media are leftist, but the mainstream media are owned by corporate America and reflect its basic conservatism.



As Inigo Montoya reminds us, words matter.



You keep using that word

