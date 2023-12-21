Globally, The Top Countries-GDP

Angry Bear | December 21, 2023 2:39 pm



Brief and interesting charting of the top countries in GDP Ranking. As taken from “World GDP Rankings 2023 | Top 10 Countries Ranked By GDP” – Forbes India.

If you have not been on the IMF site, it is worth a look as there is plenty of data and ways to sort the data.

The top 10 largest economies/ richest countries in the world in 2023, sourced from IMF data (as of December 04, 2023)



“The United States of America, China, Japan, Germany, and India are the largest economies in the world in 2023, as per their GDP data. GDP serves as a key metric for assessing the magnitude of a nation’s economy. The conventional approach for gauging a country’s GDP involves the expenditure method, wherein the total is derived by aggregating expenditure on fresh consumer goods, new investments, government outlays, and the net value of exports.” World GDP Rankings 2023 | Top 10 Countries Ranked By GDP – Forbes India