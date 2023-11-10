Zombie EV sales
A commenter on AB recently noted that EVs are dead, to which I responded that there sure are a lot of zombie EVs here in East Providence.
Kevin Drum has a post up about EVs showing that zombie EVs have been proliferating exponentially since 2011 and arithmetically since 2020. So many dead EVs. Who knew?
There’s enough of them out there to start noticing differences. I’m not just saying that because I’m one of them, there’s enough of them out there to start noticing the differences in how they look and behave. No tailpipe, no grill … no gas. Get’s up and walks away from tail-gating jacked-up, de-engineered suburban assault vehicles with tires the size of my eMini and the
hoodtailgate ornament a perfect rendition of the human female reproductive system like it’s standing still … yeah, good chance it’s an electric. Grant, these day’s I’m in Greater BA, but it doesn’t take more than a couple minutes driving to see one
I think it’s obvious this is all gas company gaslighting …