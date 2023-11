Angry Bear | November 29, 2023 7:00 am



Maybe you have noticed this and maybe you have not? The USPS or the United States Postal Service does not sell stamps at a huge discount. You may get a few bucks off at Costco. It is not going to be 25% or 50% off what they are sold for at shown here:

Upper left hand corner! Imagine that! The USPS selling 1st class mail stamps for 16.99 cents a stamp? Yeah, right. Facebook allows this advertising scheme of cheap stamps to exist. Spend $40 dollars and get 15% more off.

SCAM!