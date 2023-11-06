Driverless cars
Count me among those who hope for the dawning of the driverless car age to happen soon. If I live long enough, the day will come when someone—my wife, my daughter—will extend their hand to demand the car keys. The prospect of being able to summon a driverless car to take me to the grocery store, hardware store, doctor’s office, theater, etc. is alluring. If I lived in Manhattan, I could take the bus or subway to any place I’d likely want, but public transportation coverage is too incomplete here in Rhode Island.
There’s a lot of discussion around whether driverless cars are safer than the average driver. But the average driver won’t be able to afford their own driverless car for decades. Waymo is targeting the taxi business, where cars will be on the road most of the time earning money for their owners.
It looks like driverless taxis will be a practical reality sometime in the next decade in parts of the US that never see snow or rain. That’s not New England.
Driverless cars aren’t ready for prime time yet
November 3, 2023
G.M.’s Cruise Moved Fast in the Driverless Race. It Got Ugly.
Cruise has hired a law firm to investigate how it responded to regulators, as its cars sit idle and questions grow about its C.E.O.’s expansion plans.
By Tripp Mickle, Cade Metz and Yiwen Lu
Two months ago, Kyle Vogt, the chief executive of Cruise, choked up as he recounted how a driver had killed a 4-year-old girl in a stroller at a San Francisco intersection. “It barely made the news,” he said, pausing to collect himself. “Sorry. I get emotional.”
To make streets safer, he said in an interview, cities should embrace self-driving cars like those designed by Cruise, a subsidiary of General Motors. They do not get distracted, drowsy or drunk, he said, and being programmed to put safety first meant they could substantially reduce car-related fatalities.
Now Mr. Vogt’s driverless car company faces its own safety concerns as he contends with angry regulators, anxious employees, and skepticism about his management and the viability of a business that he has often said will save lives while generating billions of dollars….