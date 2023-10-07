The semaglutide revolution?

Joel Eissenberg | October 7, 2023 8:33 am



I saw an article online yesterday that claimed that over 1% of Americans are using semaglutides for weight loss. Since these drugs suppress appetite, the article was about the possible impact on food retail.



Since global warming promises to destroy a lot of arable land on the planet, as well as ocean fisheries, reducing food consumption by overweight people strikes me as an unalloyed good.



Since obesity is a risk factor for cancer, heart disease, diabetes and joint damage, maybe semaglutides will also reduce healthcare costs in America. This is starting to shape up like statins, anti-hypertensives and antibiotics for peptic ulcers–relatively risk-free pharmacology with transformative health outcomes.