The semaglutide revolution?
I saw an article online yesterday that claimed that over 1% of Americans are using semaglutides for weight loss. Since these drugs suppress appetite, the article was about the possible impact on food retail.
Since global warming promises to destroy a lot of arable land on the planet, as well as ocean fisheries, reducing food consumption by overweight people strikes me as an unalloyed good.
Since obesity is a risk factor for cancer, heart disease, diabetes and joint damage, maybe semaglutides will also reduce healthcare costs in America. This is starting to shape up like statins, anti-hypertensives and antibiotics for peptic ulcers–relatively risk-free pharmacology with transformative health outcomes.
I agree. I think this is very important. I was actually surprised that only 1% take semaglutides (I am willing to bet that the percent will increase rapidly).
Recall, they were first studied as treatment for type II diabetes, so there is likely to be a direct beneficial effect aside from the effect on appetite. Indeed, a weight loss side effect might be one way to motivate more treatment for diabetes which would be another very good thing.
@Robert,
Agreed. And for many folks with T2D, weight loss *is* the treatment.
I imagine that for some folks, the weight loss will also be a spur to exercising more, since it’s easier when you weigh less.