Joel Eissenberg | October 27, 2023 12:17 pm



Not to put too fine a point on it, the recent chaos in the GOP-controlled House isn’t a bug, it’s a feature for the modern GOP. There isn’t any daylight between Gym Jordan and Mike Johnson, politically, but policy no longer matters to the GOP. It’s just optics, and Jordan has (so far) mastered the avuncular optics necessary to win the speakership. But since the point is chaos, Johnson will preside over chaos, with the hope that voters will decide to elect an autocrat (Trump) who promises to make the trains run on time.



Look, nobody elected the Bolsheviks when the Czar abdicated. The Kerensky government was weak and Lenin et al. exploited this to replace some semblance of democracy with dictatorship. Trump and his supporters (Steve Bannon et al.) are the modern American Bolsheviks. Yes, Russia in 2017 was a peasant agrarian society and America in the 21st century is an industrialized society, but there’s nothing Democratic about the presidential elections, what with the gerrymandering and the unrepresentative electoral college, so a tiny difference in a few states is all it takes to tip the White House back in the hands of a party that believes in a strong executive.



“History repeats itself, first as tragedy, second as farce.”

~Karl Marx