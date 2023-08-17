What is Going on at Angry Bear
With the passing of my friend Daniel Crawford, I have had to take on new responsibilities. Angry Bear will continue like it has for the last 20 years. Retired Prof. Joel Eissenberg has joined with me is writing at Angry Bear. There will be more new writers joining us with new topics.
I am losing my vision in my right eye and the left is not so far behind it. I have found it difficult to write with one eye and the other fuzzy. It appears the treatment I have had for a blood disorder has created other issues. My eyes will be operated on eventually.
Joel and I are talking to programmers to fix some issues I can not fix. Hope you are a bit patient with us as we repair, repave, and modernize the Angry Bear highways. We will get there.
Thanks!
That you be well is my profound wish. However, a possible path in writing might be using voice translation to post. Possibly look to software (hardware if necessary) that serves people with vision problems.
Hope all goes well with your vision. I myself have blurry vision on one eye but luckily the stronger eye is able to carry me forward.
I’m more on the conservative side so I often disagree with a lot of posts here, but really do enjoy reading the difference in opinion. Wish our culture allowed more people to listen to various thoughts in different forums without the yelling. Look forward to seeing more insightful analysis.
David:
As Joel will tell you also . . . don’t make it personal by attacking the author. You can dispute what is being said. I will not do your homework for you either. If you say something, please back it up. There are a couple of others here who lean towards the conservative side also.
Thank you for the concern and the comment. I am off to see the eye surgeon to find out how many Shekels it will cost to fix the eye. It is fixable. Driving at night is becoming difficult because of the glare of the lights and the haloes.
Voice writing and reading by translation to voice should be readily available, but I have no idea where to turn for reliable assistance. I am sure others will know and I will ask a reference librarian.
Yes, I would turn to a reference librarian for assistance. A librarian at your former university could be helpful. Also, the VA could be of assistance.
Good luck, and thank you for this platform.
well, that explains a few things. my eyes went hell a few years ago. not up to proofreading my own stufff. and some very old phylogenetic brain-backup is sometimes not reliable in reading other people’s stuff. treatment if not cure for that has always been reasonably friendly corrections from others who may…most likely do not…agree with me.
which is why it is dangerous..if you care about self deception… to set yourself up to be a judge in your own case. or set someone up to be a judge who says that people he does not agree with “deserve contempt.”
I put up with personal attacks on AB since I started writing here, some of them quite recently from people who did not realize they were making personal attacks [“you are making stuff up” “you are continuing to deceive”…] mostly because I had to if I was going to be heard at all…that is, I am no “better” than anyone else in wishing I could shut up people who attack me, or my work with continual nonsense. I do think a line has to be drawn, but I don’t want to be the one who draws it. in the long run I find the only thing I regret is that i eventually gave Krasting back some of his own.. and a friend advised me that it made me look bad. Someone, not a “scientist” warned against saying “thou fool” and, wouldn’t you know it, he turned out to be right, though I can’t imagine how he could have proved it with a null hypothesis and experimental design…especially one that began by failing to recognize even what the issue was.
and, i should point out that saying an argument is “stupid” is not the same as saying the person making it is stupid. it takes an exercise in diplomacy I am not trained for to avoid the first, but saying the second is something I can’t imagine myself doing…both because it is “wrong”…lots of smart people say something stupid from time to time…, but it is unkind if not pointless to call a stupid person stupid.
“diplomacy” is the art of talking to paranoids who have the power to cut your head off..
Thanks so much for laboring on. I hear you about the depredations of time. I look forward to the new authors as well.
Take care
Carol