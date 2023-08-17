What is Going on at Angry Bear

Angry Bear | August 17, 2023 7:45 am



With the passing of my friend Daniel Crawford, I have had to take on new responsibilities. Angry Bear will continue like it has for the last 20 years. Retired Prof. Joel Eissenberg has joined with me is writing at Angry Bear. There will be more new writers joining us with new topics.

I am losing my vision in my right eye and the left is not so far behind it. I have found it difficult to write with one eye and the other fuzzy. It appears the treatment I have had for a blood disorder has created other issues. My eyes will be operated on eventually.

Joel and I are talking to programmers to fix some issues I can not fix. Hope you are a bit patient with us as we repair, repave, and modernize the Angry Bear highways. We will get there.

Thanks!