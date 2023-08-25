Another win for semaglutide

Joel Eissenberg | August 25, 2023 7:25 am



While I don’t find this surprising, it underscores the power of modern pharmacology. Many drugs deliver only incremental improvement, but semaglutide–like anti-hypertensives and statins–looks transformative for many people.



“The diabetes and weight loss drug semaglutide significantly reduced symptoms and improved quality of life in people with obesity and the most common form of heart failure in a clinical trial, potentially expanding the already wildly popular drug’s use beyond diabetes and weight loss and offering a new treatment option where few are available.



“The study of 529 patients, funded by drugmaker Novo Nordisk, found that a 2.4-milligram weekly dose of semaglutide, sold as Wegovy for weight loss, led to an improvement of 17 points on a 100-point scale that’s used to assess symptoms of a condition known as heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. By comparison, participants who got a placebo had a 9-point improvement. The study was published Friday in the New England Journal of Medicine.”



Semaglutide and heart failure