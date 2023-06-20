The Economics of Economics

Ken Melvin | June 19, 2023 9:35 pm



Little doubt, economic policy will be one of the things experiencing the greatest change due to Global Warming (Climate Change). Always a construct, economic policies have, heretofore, in the main, been determined by the powerful. Seldom, if ever, have they been based on how it should be. If we are lucky, in the very near future, that determination will become a democratic one based on how should it be. If not, we haven’t a snowball’s chance in hell of avoiding a cataclysmic ending.

To date, in our addressment of Climate Change, the most powerful impediments to reducing greenhouse gases are being employed in the interest of wealth. Capitalism was always about preserving the power of wealth, an Industrial Age adjustive construct meant to do just that; was always really wealthism; was never more than an extension of lord and master economics; was thus always antithetic democracy. Either capitalism and its progeny financialism, go or we all do.

Under capitalism, rather government (the people) determine economic policy based on how should it be, it was the power of wealth that did so. Did so in their own interests; not the people’s. In today’s United States of America, wealth has bought and paid for a majority in Congress and on the Supreme Court in its own interest. In wealth’s interest, and contrary science and how should it be, Congress and the Supreme Court have acted to impede efforts to effectively address Climate Change.

Another truism posited to the wealthism model of economics is the wisdom of markets. Whereas capitalism was invented soon after the beginning of the Industrial Age (mid-18th century); the myth of the magic of the market was created from whole cloth mid-20th century. Some people just made it up and began to peddle it in universities like the University of Chicago and through people like Milton Friedman. Did so all in the interests of guess who?

Rather than being just a handy economic tool, markets were now omniscient and wise; fully equivalent the invisible hand. Which was the worse? The audacity? Or, the gullibility?

What good was wealth if one couldn’t do with it what one wanted? The answer was “Free Enterprise” — whatever that means. Go ahead; see what you can come up with. To them, it meant the right to do whatever they wanted to do. A catchy slogan sword with which to slay dragons like the Environmental Protection Agency. Which was the worse?

You may have heard or read somewhere that economics is the study of scarcity and its implications for the use of resources, production of goods and services, growth of production and welfare over time, and a great variety of other complex issues of vital concern to society. May of also heard or read that economics is about making money; about money and wealth. No. Any of these might be a part of an economy.

Economics is the study of how economies work for the purpose of optimizing their performance, and, perhaps, the development of new ones. An economy is a social entity’s aggregate activity of producing or otherwise procuring, and equitably distributing goods and services. A well functioning economy produces and equitably distributes the requisite goods and services for a community in an effective manner. That is how it should be.