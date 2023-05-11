Trump, the road to serfdom, and the debt ceiling
During last night’s CNN “town hall” fiasco Trump had this to say about the debt ceiling:
Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday urged Republican lawmakers to let the United States default on its debt if Democrats don’t agree to spending cuts.
“I say to the Republicans out there — congressmen, senators — if they don’t give you massive cuts, you’re going to have to do a default,” said Trump, who is again running for president. “And I don’t believe they’re going to do a default because I think the Democrats will absolutely cave, will absolutely cave because you don’t want to have that happen. But it’s better than what we’re doing right now because we’re spending money like drunken sailors.”
When pushed by CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins to clarify his remarks, Trump said: “Well, you might as well do it now, because you’ll do it later. Because we have to save this country. Our country is dying. Our country is being destroyed by stupid people, by very stupid people.”
This is deeply troubling on at least two levels. First, Trump’s rhetoric will make it more difficult for Republicans in Congress to reach agreement with Democrats on a measure to raise the debt ceiling and thus increases the risk of a catastrophically bad outcome.
The road to serfdom meets the debt ceiling
The point I want to emphasize, however, is that Trump’s muddled argument is superficially plausible. There is widespread agreement among elites that current and projected deficits are too high. Trump is wrong to claim that we face a dire emergency and need to do something immediately. But fear-mongering works. People are loss averse, and certainly they are catastrophe averse. Trump is making a bullshit argument, but it may be good enough for Republicans to lay the blame for a default on Biden and the Democrats: “we had no choice, we were on the road to ruin anyway”. Republicans use this kind of road to serfdom logic because it is persuasive. And this persuasiveness will put pressure on Biden and the Democrats to settle on terms that are more favorable to the Republicans than they would otherwise have to.
It’s all about Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid
To gain political leverage, Democrats and President Biden need to reframe the debate to focus on the long term, and on the future of the major social insurance programs.
They need to acknowledge that we will probably need to raise revenue or cut spending over the next three decades as the population ages. They need to bash Republicans for not putting Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid on a secure financial footing. Accuse them of setting these programs up for failure by running up deficits. Instead of explaining how they propose to deal with the looming shortfall in the Social Security and Medicare trust funds, the Republicans have proposed harsh cuts in programs for the poor and for veterans healthcare. They want to reduce the ability of the IRS to audit the tax returns of the ultra-rich, which is unfair and will only reduce revenue and create more pressure for cuts in programs that ordinary people rely on. And nothing Republicans are proposing will have a significant effect on deficits, which reflect long run demographic changes and changes in health care costs that Republicans do not address.
In all likelihood, we really will need to make significant adjustments to our fiscal policies over the next few decades, and there is a good case to be made for starting sooner rather than later. Democrats can seize the high ground by acknowledging this and defending highly popular programs from Republican attack.
Defying the Supreme Court
Finally, Gerald Magliocca has an interesting paper on how Roosevelt prepared to defy the Supreme Court if the Court overruled Congress and insisted that contracts denominated in gold had to be repaid in gold, despite the deflation of the great depression. A lesson for our times.
“…Our country is dying. Our country is being destroyed by stupid people, by very stupid people.”
Best self-fulfilling prophecy ever.
The economic catastrophic effects of Treasury Security defaults are not exactly clear because there is a wide range of duration and scale conditions that will determine those effects that will occur from the first failures to pay current bills or roll over past debt. Framing the opposing political positions as fracking big oil Republican climate chaos deniers versus financialized Wall Street Democrat limousine liberals does shed some light on potential winners and losers.
“…How will the U.S. Treasury operate when the debt limit binds?
One cannot predict how Treasury will operate when the debt limit binds, given that this would be unprecedented.
Treasury did have a contingency plan in place in 2011 when the country faced a similar situation, and it seems likely that Treasury would follow the contours of that plan if the debt limit were to bind this year. Under the 2011 plan, there would be no default on Treasury securities. Treasury would continue to pay interest on those Treasury securities as it comes due. And, as securities mature, Treasury would pay that principal by auctioning new securities for the same amount (and thus not increasing the overall stock of debt held by the public). Treasury would delay payments for all other obligations until it had at least enough cash to pay a full day’s obligations. In other words, it will delay payments to agencies, contractors, Social Security beneficiaries, and Medicare providers rather than attempting to pick and choose which payments to make that are due on a given day.
Federal employees would likely continue working during a debt-limit impasse in contrast to the government shutdowns that occur when Congress hasn’t enacted appropriations bills. That’s because federal agencies would still have legal authority, provided by Congress, to obligate funds. Thus, national parks and other government agencies would likely remain open, but federal workers’ paychecks would be delayed.
Timely payments of interest and principal of Treasury securities alongside delays in other federal obligations would likely result in swift
legal challenges. While the motivation to pay principal and interest on time to avoid a default on Treasury securities is clear, lawsuits would probably argue that Treasury has no authority to unilaterally decide which obligations put in place by Congress to honor. (Imagine the legal challenges if the executive branch were to indefinitely postpone payments related to a particular program enacted by Congress.) Courts would have to determine whether Treasury could prioritize interest payments while the legal challenges were being resolved—adding another layer of uncertainty. Moreover, it is not clear how such litigation would turn out, as the law imposes contradictory requirements on the government. Treasury is required to make payments, honor the debt, and not go above the debt limit: three things that cannot all happen at once…..”
Past experience in the US indicates that price levels may vary across the wide array of goods and services, but not in a bifurcated manner separated by the price levels of domestic goods and services pulled down by financial repression, high unemployment, and deflation on the one hand while globally priced goods and services have their prices in dollars pushed up by a foreign exchange rate crash of the US dollar. If our political system brings to an end the exorbitant privilege of the US dollar that has flourished since the July 1944 Bretton Woods Conference, then we will indeed be floundering in uncharted waters.
What secret does Mitch McConnell know that he isn’t sharing with us?
‘The US has never & will never default.’
However…
It looks like he’s re-thinking this POV.
Bloomberg – May 8, 2023
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell warned he won’t come to President Joe Biden’s rescue on the debt limit by breaking a partisan deadlock as a catastrophic US default looms.
So maybe it’s time to start worrying big time.
Mitch McConnell Warns He Has No ‘Secret Plan’ to Solve US Debt Impasse
I’m cool with that. It’ll hit the welfare states, the red states, fastest and hardest.
Good morning Eric (8 AM here):
There is widespread agreement among elites that current and projected deficits are too high. Trump is wrong to bluster we face a dire emergency and need to do something immediately. Republicans will ride on his coat tails and blame him later.
Are we not monetarily sovereign? Is Labor really the issue as the attorney Powell tries to make us believe? But fear-mongering works. People are loss averse, and certainly they are catastrophe averse. Republicans and trump is making a bullshit argument,
Of course, trump is making a BS argument. Trump only knows how to bluster, lie, and creative false narratives. Creating false narratives is what Republicans are good at doing. Trump is good at bringing it to bear with out being held to the former two issues. But rather than get caught up in a narrative about trump, would it not be better to lay a foundation for what is occurring here?
In 2025, the tax cut will die due to not creating a positive return. It was passed under reconciliation , promoted by then president trump and largely supported by Republicans. In effect. Much of the deficit will go away with higher taxes on people. Start the conversation about the Republican failure to stimulate the economy by the massive cuts given by Republicans and how the larger percentage of it went to those making $500,000 or greater. Also include, how corporations will not be effected by the end of reconciliation for trump’s bill,
That is my proposal in the rough. Wiser diplomats can surely eliminate my rough edges.
Since 2020, Biden has had to resolve the issues with Covid and a failing economy. He has also had to work with a lesser intake of taxes due to trumps bill which had little to do with improving the economy other than a give away to those in higher income brackets and corporations.
To the positive, Biden and Dems need to talk up what was accomlished and how Labor was not used as the fall guy for economic failure. Where would citizens be if Dems had not taken over in 2020? Why is this narrative missing from the pushback on the Republican story and fable tellers.
To your last question: probably because alternate timeliness aren’t good selling points
If the deficits are too high there are two solutions to the problem, cut spending or raise taxes. One party refuses to raise any taxes are are in thrall to one Grover Norquist. I’m sick and tired of having government services, the IRS, Veterans Affairs, Social Security administration just to name a few, that are difficult to access, overworked, and underfunded. I think the Democrats opening position if they are to negotiate over the debt ceiling should be “how much do we raise marginal tax rates by”.
kramer
unfortunately your essay tends to just add to the panic that will allow the bad guys to get away with destroying SocialSecurity.
Social Security must NOT be “debated with expert liars. They make a false case thet the public swallows, and the Left is too fumble fingered to answer them effectively.
SS needs to raise it’s “tax” about one dollar per week per year for a few years. it is worker paid and has absolutely no effect on the deficit/debt.
you don’t say, but i get the idea that you don’tbelieve that.
by the way, “the elite” are the bad guys.