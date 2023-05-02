run75441 | May 2, 2023 6:28 am



I never gave this a thought. Never thought I was being tracked and my personal data spread. I do get a lot of trash mail which I block or send to phishing or junk. Maybe some of you have issues with Facebook?

Double checking the information for clarity and accuracy.

Facebook users can apply for their portion of a $725 million lawsuit settlement, NPR, Eyana Archie

Facebook’s parent company, Meta, is doling out the payments to settle a lawsuit alleging it allowed Cambridge Analytica, a former British political consulting firm used by the 2016 Donald Trump presidential campaign, to access about 87 million users’ personal information.

To apply for the funds, people can apply online or by mailing their forms by Aug. 25.

US Facebook users can now claim Cambridge Analytica settlement cash, malwarebytes.com, Jovi Umawing

US-based Facebook users can now claim a piece of the enormous settlement payment by Meta, Facebook’s parent company, over the Cambridge Analytica scandal. This news follows Meta agreeing to pay $725 million in December 2022 to settle the longstanding class action lawsuit filed by Lauren Price in 2018.

Facebook user Lauren Price accused the company of unlawful business practices concerning its use and distribution of users’ personal data. Lauren was using Facebook for eight years before the scandal. Her lawsuit asked for $500 million.

As part of the settlement, US Facebook users (those still active and those who have already deleted their accounts) will be compensated financially. CNN points potentially affected and eligible users to this claim form.

It takes only a few minutes to complete. Although the form asks for personal information, it clarifies that what users provide “will be processed only for purposes of effectuating the settlement.”

Because of the amounts of money involved, and the personal information required to make a claim, readers are advised to be careful of imposter claim forms and websites asking for their details.

Claimants are advised to whitelist the email address, confirmation@facebookuserprivacysettlement.com, to ensure they receive future correspondence from the settlement administrator should they need to get in touch.

As to how much of a settlement each claimant might get depends on the number of submitted valid claims and how long claimants were Facebook users. Meta spokesperson Dina Luce in a statement following the settlement agreement in December . . . .

“We pursued a settlement as it’s in the best interest of our community and shareholders.

Over the last three years we revamped our approach to privacy and implemented a comprehensive privacy program. We look forward to continuing to build services people love and trust with privacy at the forefront.”

