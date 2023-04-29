Open Thread April 29, 2023 run75441 | April 29, 2023 7:00 am Open Thread April 25, 2023, Angry Bear, angrybearblog.com Tags: open thread Comments (2) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
https://www.c-span.org/video/?526363-1/win-argument-art-debating-persuading-public-speaking
Win Every Argument – The Art of Debating, Persuading, and Public Speaking
MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan offered his thoughts on how to effectively communicate and make persuasive arguments. Politics and Prose Bookstore in Washington, D.C., hosted this event.
An awesome one-hour video at the link above that explains why outlandish appeals to emotion (e.g., Trump and Putin) are so successful at obtaining public support when pitted against facts and statistics.