Kentucky’s Bank Mass Shooting and Weapons of War

A different opinion as stated by a former Police Officer who has been on Fox News before. Fox news has always been the recipient of supporting conversation when it came to guns. Only this his discussion on Fox News about AR15s was quite different and took a different turn.

Posted as: Watch This Gutsy Detective Speak Gun Truth On Fox News, Crooks and Liars, Susie Madrak. Fox News did not expect the former Homicide detective to speak out like he did about guns.

Supposed comment by Republican South Carolina Congressman answering a constituent. Trying to source this. Even without a source, its sounds typical.

“Thank you for contacting me with your thoughts and concerns in the aftermath of the Covenant School shooting in Nashville, TN. As your United States Representative, I appreciate hearing from you. First and foremost, I extend my sincerest thoughts, prayers, and condolences to all of the victims and their friends and families. In the aftermath of national tragedies, national conversations happen on how the situation could have been prevented and potential steps elected officials can take moving forward to prevent other tragedies. Reports clearly indicate that the attacker was suffering from serious mental health issues. We are united in our horror, grief, and sadness and yearning for a solution, we are just divided on the mechanism to render one. Moreover, it is hard to ignore that many of these tragedies happen in “gun free zones” like schools. We are restricting law abiding citizens from exercising their Second Amendment rights, thus leaving our most vulnerable – our children – in an even more vulnerable situation, many times without an armed security guard or resource officer. These gun free zones do not make anyone safer, but rather they leave students without any form of protection. States, localities, schools, and local law enforcement officials should be empowered and equipped to make decisions on how best to secure our schools and communities. Each state, town, and school district have unique needs and circumstances, so I believe the federal government should provide the resources necessary to the localities for them to determine how to keep our citizens safe. Since there is no “one size fits all” approach, decisions must be determined on the local level to be effective. Please know that I will continue to watch this investigation closely as details emerge every day. Again, thank you for contacting me. As your United States Representative, I appreciate hearing from you. Should you ever need further assistance, please do not hesitate to reach out to my office.”

