A former president will die and he is saying his good-byes

“I just want to read one of Uncle Jimmy’s quotes,” Kim Fuller said during the Sunday school morning service, adding: “Oh, this is going to be really hard.”

She referenced this quote from Jimmy Carter:

“I have one life and one chance to make it count for something. I’m free to choose that something. … My faith demands that I do whatever I can, wherever I can, whenever I can, for as long as I can.”

Kim Fuller adds . . .“Maybe if we think about it, maybe it’s time to pass the baton. “Who picks it up, I have no clue. I don’t know. Because this baton’s going to be a really big one.”

Tributes continue to be made to the former US president Jimmy Carter, after the announcement that the 98-year-old has entered hospice care at his home in Plains, Georgia, instead of receiving “additional” medical treatment.

‘He’s an inspiration’: tributes pour in after Jimmy Carter enters hospice care, Jimmy Carter, The Guardian, Edward Helmore