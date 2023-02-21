A former president will die and he is saying his good-byes
“I just want to read one of Uncle Jimmy’s quotes,” Kim Fuller said during the Sunday school morning service, adding: “Oh, this is going to be really hard.”
She referenced this quote from Jimmy Carter:
“I have one life and one chance to make it count for something. I’m free to choose that something. … My faith demands that I do whatever I can, wherever I can, whenever I can, for as long as I can.”
Kim Fuller adds . . .“Maybe if we think about it, maybe it’s time to pass the baton. “Who picks it up, I have no clue. I don’t know. Because this baton’s going to be a really big one.”
Tributes continue to be made to the former US president Jimmy Carter, after the announcement that the 98-year-old has entered hospice care at his home in Plains, Georgia, instead of receiving “additional” medical treatment.
‘He’s an inspiration’: tributes pour in after Jimmy Carter enters hospice care, Jimmy Carter, The Guardian, Edward Helmore
Sorry for posting inadvertently, that should by “turning” and of course “Jimmy.”
Democrats, especially Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, made a point of turning away from and ignoring advice from Jimmy Carter on international affairs. The Biden administration has treated the promising relations Carter carefully built with China with particular disdain.
Carter is a noble soul but ineffective as a President.
That was a time of poliotical instability in the US, after Nixon’s disgrace, after bumbling Gerry Ford, his unelected successor, pardoned Nixon – no way he was going to get tltected after that.
Dems pick a good ol’ southern fella & peanut farmer right out of the Andy Griffith mold and he’s elected. Say what? He won! One term only. Swept away by Ron Reagan. End of story, almost.
As POTUS, Jimmie Carter was a more popular leader in almost every country in the world than he was in the US. Yet, Ronnie Reagan still owed a huge debt of gratitude to Ayatollah Khomeini for the political advantage that he was given. Few would deny that Jimmy Carter was the greatest former POTUS of our generation.