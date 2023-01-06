Open Thread January 6, 2023 Dan Crawford | January 6, 2023 11:48 am Open thread Dec. 30, 2022, Angry Bear, angry bear blog Tags: open thread Comments (2) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
Alan Blinder writes that inflation is over. Wall Street Journal op-ed.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/inflation-sudden-drop-12-5-month-cpi-pce-energy-food-new-year-price-federal-reserve-11672914903?mod=Searchresults_pos1&page=1
So McCarthy has promised the nihilists that they can decide what they would seek to demand in return for not destroying the world economy on the debt ceiling and it looks like that will get the deal done. No way that I equate the GOP — burn it all down— with the Dems, but I am going to be done with the Dems if social security and Medicare get cut because they refused to deal with it in the 117th Congress and their apparent failure to offer McCarthy— or some other Republican Liz Cheney? — the votes to become Speaker if they just agreed to a clean debt ceiling raise. It was the same story with abortion. Democrats talk a good game for fundraising and soliciting votes, but at the end of the day they do not fight for the country— only their re election just like the GOP. They are just as complicit in the death of the Republic.