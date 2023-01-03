On Leverage
Archimedes is said to have to have said, “Give me a place to stand and a lever and I shall move the earth.” They say, “Give us a seat and we will screw up The House of Representatives, the Nation.” They proved it.
NRA said, “Here’s some cash.”
There is no distance between the Freedom Caucus and the NRA.
Forty-two current, give or take, with six of seven from southern states, nine of ten from red states, with noted alumni that include Mulvaney, Meadows, Gohmert, DeSantis, Rohrabacher, and Sanford; all are more motley than representative.
Poor Kevin. Not really – none more deserving. Poor America. We deserve better than this.
In politics, leverage means tyranny. In Republican politics, primaries are used as leverage. From business, Trump knew well the art of leveraging. As a developer; the art of using someone else’s money to do it. The lessons from The NRA, Tea Party and Freedom Caucus weren’t wasted on Trump, Bannon, et al. Easy leap for him to lever his way into control of the Republican party, from there, the Nation.
From business to politics, of late, we’ve been all too leveraged.
The process of nominating and electing a House Speaker is such that a person must be nominated in both Party caucuses. Unfortunately, it is highly unlikely that Liz Cheney will be nominated by either one. Otherwise, a handful for rogue moderate GOP Reps could vote for her, and if all Dem Reps in their caucus did so also, she would replace Nancy Pelosi as Speaker. I am ever hopeful.
Kevin McCarthy Loses 2nd Vote for Speaker
NY Times – just in
(Earlier he lost the first vote.)
Nineteen Republicans consolidated their votes behind Jim Jordan of Ohio, while Mr. McCarthy fell short again. Members will take successive votes until someone secures the majority needed to prevail. …
McCarthy’s Republican opponents coalesced around Jim Jordan even though Jordan gave the speech nominating McCarthy for the second round of voting. …
(Jordan voted for McCarthy.)