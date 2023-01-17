GOP Rep has a Fit about Losing his Natural Gas Stove

run75441 | January 17, 2023 5:52 pm



“GOP Rep. Ronny Jackson Throws Ridiculous Shit Fit Over the Prospect of Losing Gas Stove,” Vanity Fair, Bess Levin

I can remember when someone else said something else along the lines of:

I’ll give you my gun when you pry (or take) it from my cold, dead hands.” Charleton Heston

In his own unoriginal words . . .

“If the maniacs in the White House come for my stove, they can pry it from my cold dead hands. COME AND TAKE IT!!.’” Ronny Jackson

It had something to do with his natural or propane gas stove. And Ronny is no Charleton Heston. If he is to be authentic like the actor Heston he should be lifting the gas range over his head like Heston did with his flintlock long rifle which he used in the colonial war against the English. “From my cold, dead hands!“

Earlier this week, Bloomberg News reported that a federal ban on gas stoves is “on the table amid rising concern about harmful indoor air pollutants emitted by the appliances.” Is a ban actually going to happen? Maybe! Is it possibly not going to happen? Considering that “on the table” suggests nothing has been decided, and Richard Trumka Jr., the commissioner of the Consumer Product Safety Commission, which is mulling the ban, told Bloomberg that the group could alternatively implement emissions standards, maybe not! If the risk to one’s health is as bad as the agency says it is, would a potential ban not actually be a terrible thing? Perhaps!

Ronny Jackson’s tirade is similar to a meltdown Republicans had after the fake news that Joe Biden was going to take away their red meat circulated. “Biden’s climate requirements‘ will ‘cut 90% of red meat from diet’ to a ‘max 4 lbs per year’ and ‘one burger per month.'” This coming from Fox Business Analyst Larry Kudlow. No doubt such a cut in red meat consumption could help some of the over-fed I see riding around in their oversized trucksters.

I was introduced to induction cooking while in Germany. We were invited over to one person’s home and he had such a cook top. He was proud to demonstrate its capabilities. He touched the top of it demonstrating it was not hot to the touch. Our present natural gas stove smells of gas when we cook. We turn on our exhaust fan. I finally convinced my wife this type of stove may be the way to go. So, we shall see. Now with all the advertisement, it may now be a bit more expensive.

So do not take their stoves or red meat.