Ken Melvin | January 7, 2023 6:44 pm



Follow the money’s good. But, sometimes, looking for the me(s) in what’s in it for me works better. Trump wanted something from Kevin. Marjorie did too; was among the first to make made her deal. Then, Matt, Paul, Scott, Lauren, and Andy (after being together on C-Span for four days, all of us are on a first name basis). As for the ‘what’s in it for me’ part? A lot. For Paul, Scott, and ‘I’m so out of here Louis’; maybe hard time. Maybe so for Kevin himself. The others, probably not. More likely only career-ending. For Trump, a resurrection morning.

Their big ask, the one Kevin agreed to, “make The United States House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol go away as if it never existed.”