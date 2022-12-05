US Needs More Housing to Meet Demand and Costs

run75441 | December 5, 2022 7:00 am



Anne Lowrey at The Atlantic recognizes a shortage of housing overall and in the cities. “The U.S. Needs More Housing Than Almost Anyone Can Imagine.” Just how many houses is the number?

How many homes must the United States’ expensive coastal cities build to become affordable for middle-class and working-poor families again? Over the past few weeks, I asked a number of housing experts that question. I expected a straightforward response: If you build X units, you reduce rents by Y percent—which means that Washington, D.C., needs to build Z units to become broadly affordable again.

I did not get such a simple answer. Jenny Schuetz of the Brookings Institution told me.

“That’s a difficult question with a lot of moving parts,”

David Garcia, the policy director at the Terner Center for Housing Innovation at UC Berkeley.

“Are we assuming that all of these homes drop out of the sky today?”

There is always someone who will answer a question with a question which is no answer.

Chris Herbert, the managing director of the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies, gave me a long response involving land prices, rental affordability, household formation, and building trends.

Still, all agreed that whatever the number is, it’s enormous. Garcia finally answered.

“All the numbers we have that address this question are huge. They’re massive. And they’re all a massive undercount.”

No one appears to have an answer as to how to make housing in our most productive cites affordable. Places like San Francisco, Boston, New York City, etc. are pricing the young, the families, and the elderly out of their borders. In turn, businesses experience labor shortages as people relocate to less costly areas.

Several years ago, we went down to Phoenix to look at housing. We walked away knowing we could do it. A bit more than a year ago, we returned having sold our home and with cash in hand. We would bid 10 and twenty thousand dollars over the asking price and still were out bid. Same and similar homes, older and new, and restrictions met. We won the right to buy a home in a lottery. That worked for us in a way as we never saw the model and just a floor plan. Telling us, we bought what the model looked like fell flat.

Anne Lowrey . . . “High rents and sale prices in major cities are a policy choice, one that puts gates around many of our most wonderful places and taxes the folks lucky enough to live there.”

Shutting people out due to high prices impact an economy as people’s income can not keep up with the prices. A United States with more abundant housing in its big cities would have a more productive, vibrant, and dynamic economy too.

How much are people paying for housing? Nationwide, the share of renters who are considered “burdened” are spending more than 30 percent of their income on rent and utilities. It has climbed to 47%. One in four renters or approximately 11 million spend more than half their income on shelter. Renters today spend about 10 more percentage points of their earnings more on housing than they did in the 1970s.

I can not add a complete transcript for a lecture Prof. Elizabeth Warren gave almost two decades ago. Here is a brief marker of what she was saying in 2003.

The growing lines at the bankruptcy courts are not the only signs of financial distress. A family with children is now seventy-five percent more likely to be late on credit card payments than a family with no children. The number of car repossessions has doubled in just five years. Home mortgage foreclosures have more than tripled in less than twenty-five years. Families with children are now more likely than anyone else to lose the roof over their heads. Economists estimate that for every family that officially declares bankruptcy, there are seven more whose debt loads suggest that they should file for bankruptcy . . . if only they were more savvy about financial matters. Families with children are more likely to be worried about whether they can survive economically and evidently for good reason. It is particularly startling that so many families are failing at a time when more mothers are in the workplace.

It has only worsened since 2003, especially in the coastal cities with limited housing. Garcia, of the Terner Center.

“The reason California has the affordability problems we have now is because we did not build. In the 1960s, 1970s, even into the 1980s, we built between 200,000 and 300,000 homes per year. In our most recent economic boom, we were building 100,000 a year.” He added: “That is the start and the end of the story when it comes to California.”

It is just as bad on the east coast even with city lots. New York City issued fewer new housing permits in the 2010s than it did in the 2000s or in the 1960s; it has, year after year, created more jobs than homes. Nationally, “household growth and new construction have been essentially coincident for the last seven or eight years. “Typically, housing construction exceeds household formation by about 20 percent, because we’re always removing housing that has outlived its useful life. We haven’t been doing that for a long time. Just by that very simple measure, we’re not building enough.”

Why would they if the prices keep increasing. Our home jumped $60,000 after we moved into it and in one year.

– Looking at the number of American households and the number of vacant housing units, Freddie Mac, the government-sponsored purchaser of mortgage-backed securities, estimates a current supply shortage of 3.8 million units, driven by a 40-year collapse in the construction of homes smaller than 1,400 square feet.

– The group Up for Growth also arrived at an estimate of 3.8 million, using data on the total demand for housing and the overall supply of habitable, available units.

– The National Association of Realtors compared the issuance of housing permits with the number of jobs created in 174 different metro areas. It found that only 38 metro regions are permitting enough new homes to keep up with job growth; in more than a dozen areas, including New York, the Bay Area, Boston, Los Angeles, Honolulu, Miami, and Chicago, just one new home is getting built for every 20-plus jobs created. The NAR estimates an “under-building gap” of as many as 7 million unit.

Left out of the vacancy rates, household-formation trends, and building trends is what Anne Lowrey labels as the affordability gap. The differences between the housing we have and the housing we would need in order to ensure that working-class people could once again live in our big coastal cities for a reasonable cost.

Freddie Mac or The National Association of Realtors are not claiming affordability, accessibility, or a walk to work. However having more available housing can (if there is no collusion) reduces rents and sale prices in nearby blocks, as well as in nearby neighborhoods. Conversely, restricting construction drives prices up.

Somewhere there is a happy medium in home building. I fear for the industry taking advantage of buyers.

Our new home came with 15 initial issues which resulted in a battle for two months with the Construction Manager. It is amazing that if I go to a Closing and can not Close, I can be fined $200/day. Yet a builder can deliver an incomplete house at Closing and not be penalized. Three weeks after Close the Construction Manager called to tell me he sighed the Work Order to repair the sidewalk after they had cracked it numerous times by allowing the dumpster company to drop a dumpster on it. The 15 issues were very obvious. I also explained the Uniform Commercial Code to him and Reasonable Man expectations after he brought up attorneys.

That is the scary part of home building. Are we ready to turn over manufacture of homes to noncompliant builders? The points are well taken by Anne Lowrey even after I altered them. I wonder about the profit motivated industry and a government having trouble governing.

