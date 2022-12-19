Twitter really might implode

Eric Kramer | December 19, 2022 9:35 am



I have no idea what is going on in Musk’s head, but hoo-boy. Overpaying, firing essential employees, scaring off advertisers, implementing half-baked policies then quickly reversing himself, provoking regulators. Now there are indications/rumors he is getting ready to bail.

And the problem for Musk goes way beyond Twitter. Tesla’s valuation is insane. It’s been based on nothing more than Musk’s showmanship for some time. Despite declining by 50% in the past three months Tesla still has a market cap 5x that of Ford and GM together. Immolating his reputation by mishandling Twitter will only hasten the inevitable fall to earth.