Addressing Teacher Shortage with New State Funding and Programs

According to U.S. Department of Education data, total enrollment in teacher preparation programs in Michigan has also been steadily dropping. More than 23,000 prospective teachers were in the pipeline in 2008. That figure eventually dipped below 7,000 in 2016 before increasing slightly to around 12,000 in 2019.

So rather than sit back and wait for teachers coming to them, thirty-nine school districts banded together with plans to make the profession more accessible. The Michigan teacher shortage is forcing school districts, the supervisors and the boards to become innovative by creating new pathways to teaching.

“Michigan’s educator shortage crisis is among the worst in the country,” said Naomi Norman, superintendent with the Washtenaw Intermediate School District. “This Talent Together initiative is a response that has the ability to impact this pipeline on a statewide scale.”

Thirty-nine intermediate school districts across the state are teaming together to spearhead a new program they say will increase the number of teachers in the pipeline. The State of Michigan run by Democrats these days has put their money where there their mouth is. In other words it is more than just talk.

State of Michigan Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice.

“Support staff members are often deeply invested in their school communities with strong relationships with their students, and we need to invest in Grow Your Own programs, as we invest in, support, and educate our children.”

Of the $575 million appropriated in the FY23 budget negotiated between the governor and the state legislature,

$175 million is for Grow Your Own programs for school support staff to become teachers, with an application process to be available later this month.

$305 million is for fellowships/scholarships paying tuition and other costs of higher education, up to $10,000 per year for eligible aspiring teachers; and

$50 million is for student teacher stipends to pay $9,600 per semester for work as a student teacher; and

$10 million is for intermediate school districts to recruit and hire career and technical education (CTE) instructors.

Having lived in Michigan for 27 years, that is the most aggressive stance to come out of Lansing. A legislature long dominated by Republicans.

This year, due in part to the overwhelming interest in the grant programs ($7 million in grant applications in FY22) and also in part to the department’s advocacy, the legislature increased grants authorizing $175 million for Grow Your Own programs.

Long overdue programs endorsed by Education agencies and supported by the Michigan state legislature with more than just blame or talk.

