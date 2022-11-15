Trump, the MAGA base, and election denialism

Eric Kramer | November 15, 2022 8:52 am



It has been widely noted that Trumpy Republicans have largely accepted vote tallies and conceded defeat. There have been few strong claims of fraud or election theft by major candidates (the main exception so far appears to be Kari Lake), and no efforts that I am aware of to mobilize protests against the election results, much less violent protest.

So that raises the question we have been grappling with for 6 years now: to what extent is Trump sui generis? Does his charisma (yes, he has charisma) and connection to the MAGA base give him the power to mobilize anti-democratic violence and election denialism, a power that most of his potential MAGA replacements lack?

Can you see MAGAs storming the Capitol for DeSantis or Cruz or Haley or Rubio?