Open thread Nov. 29, 2022
Here in Arizona the election turmoil continues. Yesterday Cochise County, located in southeastern Arizona, refused to certify their election votes. The state of Arizona had a deadline of November 28th for all Arizona counties to certify. The Secretary of State’s office, under governor elect Katie Hobbs, immediately sued Cochise County.
If the votes in Cochise County are not counted, it would lead to possibly two Democratic wins, one for the Superintendent of Public Instruction and one for a congressional seat.