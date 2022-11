Robert Waldmann | November 9, 2022 5:54 am



AE Housman comments on the election

when it was 2000 1 and 20, I heard a wise man say, give tax cuts away a plenty but keep your fetuses free

for the Roe taken from the women is sold for sighs aplenty and bought with endless rue

but it was ‘1 and 20 no use to tell the GOP

and now it’s ‘2 and 20 and oh ’tis true ’tis true