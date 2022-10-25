Open thread October 25, 2022 Dan Crawford | October 25, 2022 5:52 am Comments (1) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
https://www.mckinsey.com/industries/public-and-social-sector/our-insights/reinvesting-in-america
Over the next ten years, nearly $2 trillion dollars in federal funding for infrastructure upgrades, clean energy, domestic semiconductor manufacturing, and science and technology innovation will flow into the US economy. Driven by three pieces of legislation—the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), and the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors and Science Act (CHIPS)—this funding aims to lower carbon emissions substantially and boost US economic competitiveness, innovation, and productivity.
To maximize the impact of this generational investment, leaders across the public and private sectors will need to work together to reinvest in America…
