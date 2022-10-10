Nobel Peace Prizes 2022

Angry Bear | October 10, 2022 5:00 pm



Nobel Prize for Economics

U.S. economists Ben Bernanke, a former chairman of the Federal Reserve, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig won this year’s Nobel Economics Prize for research on how propping up failing banks can stave off an even deeper economic crisis.

Nobel Prize for Peace

Jailed Belarusian activist Ales Byalyatski, Russian rights group Memorial and Ukraine’s Center for Civil Liberties won the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize amid a war in their region that is the worst conflict in Europe since World War Two.

Nobel Prize for Literature

French author Annie Ernaux won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature for “the courage and clinical acuity” in her largely autobiographical books examining personal memory and social inequality.

Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Scientists Carolyn Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and Barry Sharpless won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for discovering reactions that let molecules snap together to create new compounds and that offer insight into cell biology.

Nobel Prize in Physics

Scientists Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics for experiments in quantum mechanics that laid the groundwork for rapidly-developing new applications in computing and cryptography.

Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine

Swedish geneticist Svante Paabo won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for discoveries that underpin our understanding of how modern day people evolved from extinct ancestors at the dawn of human history.

Briefly; How are they Chosen?

Three Swedish institutions choose the winners in physics, chemistry, medicine and literature. The Oslo-based Norwegian Nobel Committee picks the peace prize winner. The Swedish central bank established the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel in 1968, and its winner is chosen by The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

Every year, these institutions write to thousands of members of academies, university professors, scientists, previous Nobel laureates, legislators and others to nominate candidates for the Nobel prizes for the coming year. No one can nominate himself or herself for a prize. The nominators are selected to represent as many countries and universities as possible over time. After receiving all nominations, the Nobel Committees of the four prize-awarding institutions confer to shortlist and vote to select the ultimate winners.

Hmmm, No Nobel Peace prizes for almost destroying an economy in 2007.

