run75441 | October 6, 2022 7:00 am



Some seem to think so. NBER backs this claim up with some numbers of their own. “Excess Covid Death Rates for Republicans and Democrats During the COVID-19 Pandemic,”

“Political affiliation has emerged as a potential risk factor for COVID-19, amid evidence that Republican-leaning counties have had higher COVID-19 death rates than Democrat- leaning counties and evidence of a link between political party affiliation and vaccination views. This study constructs an individual-level dataset with political affiliation and excess death rates during the COVID-19 pandemic via a linkage of 2017 voter registration in Ohio and Florida to mortality data from 2018 to 2021. We estimate substantially higher excess death rates for registered Republicans when compared to registered Democrats, with almost all of the difference concentrated in the period after vaccines were widely available in our study states.

Overall, excess death rate for Republicans was 5.4 percentage points (pp), or 76%, higher than the excess death rate for Democrats. Post- vaccines, the excess death rate gap between Republicans and Democrats widened from 1.6 pp (22% of the Democrat excess death rate) to 10.4 pp (153% of the Democrat excess death rate). The gap in excess death rates between Republicans and Democrats concentrates in counties with low vaccination rates and only materializes after vaccines became widely available.”

Charles Gaba; This morning a group of researchers published a working paper at the National Bureau of Economic Research which delves deeply into excess death rates among Republicans vs. Democrats during the COVID-19 pandemic. Charles Gaba, ACAsignups.net

To delve further into this;

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has caused over one million deaths in the United States, leading to considerable interest in identifying risk factors for COVID-19 mortality. Political affiliation has emerged as one potentially significant risk factor, amid evidence Republican-leaning counties have had higher COVID-19 death rates than Democrat-leaning

counties. But it is unknown whether this county-level association — which may be subject to the ecological fallacy — persists at the individual level. Prior research has also established differences in vaccination attitudes and social distancing based on political party affiliation, but it has been more difficult thus far to establish corresponding links to health outcomes due to data limitations. This study overcomes that challenge by linking voter registration data in Ohio and Florida to mortality data to assess the individual level association between political party affiliation and excess mortality during the COVID-19 pandemic. We estimate higher excess death rates for registered Republicans when compared to registered Democrats after vaccines were widely available — and not before — and these differences were concentrated in counties with lower vaccination rates.

Enough said for now. The rest of the dialogue can be captured at “Excess Death Rates for Republicans and Democrats During the COVID-19 Pandemic,” NBER.

“New NBER study confirms pretty much everything I (& others) have been saying for the past year & a half,” | ACA Signups, Charles Gaba.

“Excess Death Rates for Republicans and Democrats During the COVID-19 Pandemic,” NBER, Jacob Wallace, Paul Goldsmith-Pinkham & Jason L. Schwartz

“‘Joe Rogan Is Getting This Completely Wrong,’ Says The Scientist Who Conducted The Vaccine Study,” (forbes.com), Andrea Morris