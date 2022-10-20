Eric Kramer | October 20, 2022 11:42 am



I haven’t paid a lot of attention to the controversy surrounding Congressional stock trading, but 1) I assume it’s a real problem and 2) it’s obviously going to be very difficult to get a strong reform bill through Congress.

So here’s a proposal: why not craft a strong bill – bright line rules, no exceptions – that will take effect in 10 years? Of course, it would be best to enact a strong bill today, but given the difficulties involved, why not let today’s members of Congress impose rules on future lawmakers rather than on themselves?