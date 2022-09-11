The Party’s Over
The latest PBS Frontline, Lies, Politics and Democracy; says it all. The Republican Party is rotten from top to bottom. Happened in that order. Beginning with Nixon, consummated by Reagan, they made a pact with the devil. Of the Party’s some 250 currently elected members in Congress, only the fewest of the few (< 5 %) had the decency to do the right thing. All the others are craven cowards. Sold out. The Party’s ruins are a slime from which nothing majestic could ever rise.
Farewell Grand Old Party. Farewell and good riddance. Pray we that you have not done the Nation in.
Began with Eisenhower.
Dwight D. Eisenhower surrendered to Joe McCarthy on a train.
In October 1952, Ike, the heroic World War II general who nabbed the GOP presidential nomination running as a moderate, was campaigning in Wisconsin with the nation’s No. 1 Red-baiter. Two years earlier, Wisconsin’s junior senator had claimed he possessed a list of 205 Communist Party members “working and shaping policy” in the State Department. That was a lie. But McCarthy helped trigger a national panic over supposed commie infiltration and became a powerhouse within the GOP. His reckless conspiracy-mongering reached a new height in 1951 when he accused the Truman administration of scheming to deliver the nation “to disaster” with an “immense” conspiracy. And McCarthy fingered the ultimate villain: George Marshall, the secretary of defense who had helped create the postwar recovery program for Europe known as the Marshall Plan. McCarthy alleged that Marshall was deliberately weakening the United States so it would fall to the Soviet Union.
This conspiratorial nuttery—designed to prey on Cold War paranoia—struck a chord with millions of voters, and McCarthy was lionized at the GOP convention the following year. Eisenhower believed McCarthy to be a dangerous demagogue and fabricator, and he especially seethed at the attack on his friend Marshall. Yet in the 1952 campaign, Ike was expected to campaign side by side with—and legitimize—this scoundrel who was up for reelection….
That night, in his speech, Eisenhower cautioned against the “spirit of violent vigilantism” in the fight for freedom. But he decried left-wing “contamination” in “virtually every department…of our government” and called for “the right to call a Red a Red.” Rather than assail McCarthyism, he sounded as if he were defending it. The Milwaukee Journal observed, “The general went far toward surrendering ethical and moral principles in a frenzied quest for votes.”
Joe McCarthy had his day during Eisenhower’s first term. Ike was reelected by a huge electoral majority for another term two years later, back in the day when American voters were committed centrists, somewhat more so then than now.
Ike received 55% of the popular vote in 1952, 57% in 1956.
Adlai Stevenson won electoral votes only in the South.
And in those days, ‘the South’ did not include Florida, Texas, Tennessee or Virginia as far as presidential elections were concerned. Go figure!
If the party’s over, someone needs to tell the tens of millions of GOP voters that they are members of a zombie party. Sadly, the party *isn’t* over, and the same folks who embraced McCarthy, the John Birch Society, Nixon and Reagan now see Trump as the savior for their anti-American poison. The party of hatred and grievance against women and minorities still lives and is in the process of taking over the election process in red states.
Feh.
https://www.brennancenter.org/our-work/research-reports/independent-state-legislature-theory-explained
Republicans More Likely Than Democrats To Say Partisan Control of Congress ‘Really Matters’
Pew Research – March 24
71% of Republican voters say their vote for Congress is ‘against Biden’
… The new Pew Research Center survey of 10,441 U.S. adults, including 9,021 registered voters, conducted March 7-13, 2022, finds that most voters (63%) say which party wins control of Congress in this year’s elections “really matters,” similar to the share who said this in early 2018 (65%).
Today, in contrast with 2018, Republican registered voters (70%) are more likely than Democratic voters (60%) to say which party wins control of Congress this year really matters. Four years ago, there were only slight partisan differences on this measure (67% of Democrats and 65% of Republicans said it really mattered which party controlled Congress following the elections) and that remained the case throughout the 2018 campaign. …
(Hence there are those ‘Dark Brandon’ memes going around, about Evil Joe really, wanting to take away yer AK-15s.)
‘A bit of a superhero.’ Biden turns around presidency
Boston Globe – Aug 13
On social media, his eyes glow Terminator-like in images depicting him as an all-powerful figure imposing his will on the nation. Known as “Dark Brandon,” the memes began as an ironic portrayal employing a nickname from the offensive, anti-Biden chant of “Let’s Go Brandon” embraced by former president Trump’s supporters. …