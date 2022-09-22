run75441 | September 22, 2022 7:00 am



September Update: “COVID Death Rates by Partisan Lean & Vaccination Rate”| ACA Signups, Charles Gaba

As always, here’s my (Charles Gaba) methodology:

County-level 2020 Population data via U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 Census

County-level 2020 Trump vote data via each state’s Election Commission or Secretary of State websites

Remember: “Decile” means 1/10th or 10% of the total population (all 50 states + DC).

There’s still a clear and dramatic correlation between how much of the population has been 2-dose vaccinated and its COVID death rate since May 1, 2021. The least-vaccinated decile has a death rate ~3.4x higher than the most-vaccinated decile. It’s important to note that this jumps around a bit from month to month since a few counties move from one decile bracket to the other as vaccination data is bulk-updated:

As always, what’s even more disturbing is how closely the death rate by partisan lean matches the death rate by vaccination rate; they’re almost mirror images of each other: The death rate since May 1, 2021 in the reddest tenth of the country is still over 3.0x higher than in the bluest tenth:

AB: One has to wonder if Republican legislators and naysayers feel any guilt for misleading the population they are responsible for in representation.

