Open thread Sept. 20, 2022 Dan Crawford | September 20, 2022 7:23 am Comments (4) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
The irony in our sociopolitical discourse diet intoxicates and stimulates our society. There is of course little more dangerous than a drunken meth-head. Morning Joe had a long segment this AM on Trump’s growing relationship with QAnon. So, I Google’d “conspiracy of like-minded individuals,” which is not technically a conspiracy at all by the legal definition, and got nothing but left-minded explanations about why people succumb to believing in conspiracy theories. The irony of the belief that a billionaire might become mankind’s salvation from the domination of global elites was overwhelming. Elites always compete for greater power, but it is antithetical to believe an elite will provide ordinary people an escape from the excesses of concentrated economic and political power.
Yesterday I watched news reporting higher annual inflation alongside increased US manufacturing reported as if FOREX dollar devaluation had nothing to do with the growth of on-shored manufacturing.
Understanding is the only possible sound basis for communication. In our society self-selection has evolved as a proxy for understanding. Everyone agrees with others inside their own respective echo chambers, but no one agrees with others outside their own respective echo chambers. Agreement of this sort is not actually communication, but it does provide that belief replaces knowledge and wisdom.
https://medium.com/@JackCohen/the-clustering-of-like-minded-america-cf00dc6f6daf
The Clustering Of Like-Minded America
How “The Big Sort” Is Driving A Wedge In Society
The title of this article is based on Bill Bishop’s book The Big Sort: Why The Clustering of Like-Minded America Is Tearing Us Apart.
These days, the word “divided” is just as commonplace in the American vernacular as “lit”, “woke”, and “word.” It no longer warrants a surprising look, rather it is simply accepted as one of the key descriptors of our present society.
Last night, I started to read a fascinating book that my friend, and old colleague from FirstMark,
Jim Hao
, recommended a while back called The Big Sort by Bill Bishop.
It’s a deep and thoughtful analysis into the division of our country and its increased political polarization. It proffers a unique answer, of which I was previously unaware, as to why our country’s division is growing and what may be its root cause.
The book begins in Texas, with the author, Bill Bishop, describing how he and his wife chose the location of their residence in Austin…
Personally, I put this phenomenon down to the fact that average IQs are persistently stuck at 100. Somehow, we have to improve that.
“No one in this world, so far as I know — and I have searched the records for years, and employed agents to help me — has ever lost money by underestimating the intelligence of the great masses of the plain people. Nor has anyone ever lost public office thereby.” HL Mencken
Unfortunately accurate in assessment of general human condition, albeit that IQ tests are technically designed to insure that the average score will always be 100 such that if people get smarter, then the tests will be redesigned to indicate a score of 100 representing quantitatively more intelligent people than the present IQ test score of 100. However this is a very illustrative demonstration of the condition.