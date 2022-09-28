Italy Leading in Neo-Fascism and Anti-Fascism

Robert Waldmann | September 28, 2022 4:32 pm



Neofascist Giorgia Meloni will be the next Italian Prime minister. I feel I have to write about this being in Rome, but I am clueless as to how it happened (I wasn’t optimistic a year ago – I was expecting authoritarian xenophobe demagogue Matteo Salvini to be the next Italian prime minister — I guess the photo of him wearing a Vladimir Putin T-shirt when on Red Square might have cost him the authoritarian but not that authoritarian vote).

A much more pleasant topic and amazing coincidence is that I have just seen 2 translated versions of the Italian anti fascist anthem “Bella Ciao” on Twitter.

One sung in Ukrainian by Ukrainian soldiers in a trench

Two Ukrainian Resistance Fighters singing Bella Ciao in their trenches. Down with the dictator. #Ukraine ❤ #Iran ✌️#مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/fFfTvpPSal — Ali Hadji Jafari (@Ali_HJafari) September 24, 2022

and one sung in Farsi by Iranian women who are not wearing Hijabs.

Iranian women — no Hijab — sing the Farsi version of Bella Ciao, the anti-fascist anthem of the Italian resistance during WW II pic.twitter.com/FZXfszMRf1 — Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) September 28, 2022

I didn’t even know it was translated.

Looking for the original I find the youtube category [bella ciao Iran]

Also note that the Ukrainians were Tweeted to my attention by Ali Hadji Jafari (resident of Burlington Vermont of course).

Seems there could be a fifth international* to deal with the nationalist cough really racist cough international. Obviously the international headquarters are simultaniously in Kyiv, Tehran and Burlington.

* the 4th international was Trostkyite.