Veteran Groups Demanding Information on Vets Camp Lejeune Claims

run75441 | August 24, 2022 7:00 am



“Groups demand information on Camp Lejeune disability claims” (militarytimes.com), Patricia Kime

Approvals for disability claims for Marine Veterans who were at Camp Lejeune between 1953 and1987 have dropped. This is in reference to disability claims filed with the Veterans Affairs Department for illnesses and disorders related to drinking and showering in contaminated water.

Approvals have dropped by two-thirds since the VA implemented a third-party review process providing medical opinions on related diagnoses. Not really a surprise as the VA has always been big on denials. Denials come even when they know they are totally responsible.

The Camp Lejeune subject matter expert program requires a VA-appointed physician to review the medical files of former troops who lived on base from 1953 to 1987. Reviewing just those who are seeking compensation for illnesses or disorders related to drinking contaminated water there. It sounds pretty clean. In reality, it is not.

Since the start of the program in 2012, claims approvals have been dropping, going from 25 percent to 8 percent. Critics are questioning the independence and training of the VA’s 22 to 30-some experts. None of these experts have been identified or vetted.

Veterans advocacy groups (Vietnam Veterans of America, the Connecticut State Council of the Vietnam Veterans of America and The Few, the Proud, the Forgotten) have filed a Freedom of Information Act request for records about the subject matter expert program, seeking information on the identities, training and education of those experts. This makes sense to me. My blood disorder is kind of rare. A few years ago, they found an infusion which drives it back to dormancy.

Former Marine and Yale Law School student Rory Minnis, who is helping with the FOIA process, said VA has “largely ignored demands for basic information on the policies, procedures and qualifications of these experts.”

Not unusual and they wonder why veterans are turned off by the VA and unsupportive of it. And the VA wonders why!

The clincher is as Rory Minnis states it.

“The subject matter expert program has been billed as a means to provide consistency of Camp Lejeune claims and to help develop VA’s institutional knowledge. What the VA did not tell the veterans is what they meant by consistency is consistent denials”

Sarcasm made by Minnis during an announcement about the FOIA at Yale on Monday. This is nothing new.

