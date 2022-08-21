Sunday Morning Quote – Joe tells It All
Joe Manchin came to the table in agreement with the new IRA provisions. This left Senator Sinema as the only one blocking the Inflation Reduction Act. To reach an agreement, Democrats were forced to narrow a key provision of the recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act because of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz.
“We had a senator from Arizona who basically didn’t let us go as far as we needed to go with our negotiations and made us wait two years. Those type of things — I don’t question anybody, everyone’s responding to their own constituent base. But we did get something. And it’s the first time we made a positive move in that.”
Joe Manchin said in a video of the event that was viewed by NBC News.
“How Democrats’ surprise climate and health care bill came together after months of setbacks and reversals,” (nbcnews.com), Scott Wong, Ali Vitali, Sahil Kapur, Frank Thorp V and Mike Memoli
Feel free to form your own conclusions . . .
President Joe and Senator Joe are butt-buddies back a long ways. I can’t help but wonder if they played some eleven-dimension chess on the repubes, that Senator Joe’s (at least, maybe the bimbo too) apparent recalcitrance and last-minute change of heart were all a part of the plan. The con, the sting. That they knew how the repubes would behave and planned accordingly, and in doing so pulled a massive one over on the obstructionists.
One of America’s great national pastimes: pulling one over …
Nonsense.
Not to discount Manchin’s effects on legislation, but Sinema is even worse. Makes me beyond upset I worked on here campaign in 2018. Course, last year at this time my 6 fellow volunteers still living in AZ devoted themselves to working for whoever runs in the primary against her in 2024. Though at this point I highly doubt she will even run, as she knows she would get annihilated.
Only two words help my grief from helping to put her in the Senate: Martha McSally.