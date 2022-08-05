Open thread August 5, 2022 Dan Crawford | August 5, 2022 10:37 am Tags: Open Thread Aug 5. 2022 Comments (4) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
Run,
Aren’t you glad you moved to Arizona? With Kari Lake as Governor and Mark Finchem as Secretary of State, your 2024 presidential vote will not be worth a plugged nickel.
Jim:
I moved from Michigan to AZ. Similar states in politics, ignorance, violence, etc. I grew up in Chicago, a tough city.
I am known for asking the smart questions (by my counters) when I sat on a Planning and Zoning Commission as Vice Chair. AZ is known as a purple state since the last election. Lets see how it goes. Women are angry for sure.
Am I happy? Yes, we needed a change. In a few months I will start to explore the area.
Jobs are up. Inventories are up. Prices are up.
It seems the economy is failing to reward firms for figuring out how these added workers want to spend their money. (Or failing to punishing failure).
Arne:
Inventories are up, time to reduce production.