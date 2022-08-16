Open thread August 16, 2022 Dan Crawford | August 16, 2022 6:16 am Comments (8) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
Prosecutors Struggle to Catch Up to a Tidal Wave of Pandemic Fraud
NY Times – August 16
Investigators say there was so much fraud in federal covid-relief programs that — even after two years of work and hundreds of prosecutions — they’re still just getting started. …
I believe the reason insomnia sufferers hold out for (not just prefer) Zolpidem (Ambien) is that it is the one prescription sleep drug – that doesn’t feel at all like a drug. No hours of lingering numbness (OTC antihistamines), no all day yucky feeling (most or all other prescription drugs) – nor all day, sleep deprived, brain fog (no medicine at all).
You can cut a 10mg into thirds and take one third to catch the last two hours of sleep (my most regular use) and wake up bright eyed and bushy tailed – no drug after haze whatsoever.
Why, then, does the whole medical profession, lately, seem so down on Zolpidem? My doctor cut me off after 12 years on it (with different prescribers), my brother’s doctor cut him back from 10mg to 5 mg, my brother’s 60s age friend had hers cut off completely. A Zoom call nurse practitioner from Minded turned me down because of my age.
Doctor’s lately arriving qualms: reports of (maybe doubled) household falls and traffic accidents, memory impairments, weird sleep walking behaviors.
* * * * * *
Me – slips and falls: if you break out the numbers, most of the serious damage comes from traffic accidents. At my age (78) my mother was still bringing home the first place trophies in the amateur ballroom dance contests. A lot of deep athletic ability in my family.
Me – driving: 28 years driving taxicabs in New York, Chicago and San Francisco. Enough said?
Me — memory: Zolpidem doesn’t make you forget what you already know, doesn’t make you forget how processes work that you newly learned, may inhibit ability to make new memories of simple facts (what movie you watched Sunday). “Clinically significant” harm visited on less than 1%. After 12 years on the drug, if it causes me any impairment, any damage should have been visited long ago.
* * * * * *
Today, 38 million Americans take Zolpidem (85% of all sleep med users). What is the medical profession going to do, take them all off Zolpidem just as they get old enough to need it most – condemn them to an old age of hours of daily antihistamine numbness, all day yucky drug left-over, or 19 hours or more in sleep deprived fog?
Sensible legal goal – once patients get it nailed down (in court?): If a patient refused a new improved fracture cast, leaving only an old model wrap an option, a doctor could not ethically refuse to offer the old style. Drug ditto: doctors should not be allowed to refuse Zolpidem if it is the only sleep aid the patient will accept – not if the patient would be better off with Zolpidem than without it. Goal #1!
Why do doctors today feel so ethically free to abandon insomniacs who will take only Zolpidem – no substitute or no treatment at all?
I suspect it is something about the incorporality of insomnia – that fails to light up their “midbrain radar” (that even migraine headaches show up on). They can’t measure it, can’t weigh it, can’t take its temperature, can’t sew it up, no idea where to put it back. 🙂
I suggest that insomniac patients make journals, day-by-day of their struggles living without Zolpidem – with or without substitute drugs. 30 day, 60 day, 90 day journals – will hopefully prevail at physicians’ motivation-gates — that insomniac patients have a truly unhealthy condition that MUST be dealt with.
Typical trouble day: At 10:30AM, will need to drive mother downtown. No antihistamine in the middle of the night (main effect lasts 4 hours, not safe driving, hours longer). Zolpidem would act for 2 hours after first 5 hours sleep (25 minute wait, 45 minutes sedated—can think if I wish to, 50 minutes more coming out of it), waking fit as a fiddle. Couldn’t sleep — took Trazodone, barely able to drive, barely safely.
Once we nail down the patient’s legally and ethically entitled choice – not to live in a permanent drug hangover or antihistamine numbness or no drug at all brain fog – because the medical profession is afraid we might slip and fall – then, we can spread the word to every civil law firm in the country – and get our lives back!!!
PS My extra hours-numbing, OTC substitute — Diphenhydramine: https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/288546#Taking-anticholinergics-for-more-than-3-years-linked-to-higher-dementia-risk
