WSJ and New York Post turn on trump

run75441 | July 25, 2022 7:08 pm



Former President Donald Trump’s lost support from both the Wall Street Journal and the New York Post. An editorial by each paper on Saturday called trump unfit(?) to hold office again (?). The New York Post delivered a “crushing” blow to trump’s hopes to run for re-election again in 2024.

Over the weekend, both of the Rupert Murdoch-owned papers came down hard on the former president. after the most recent House Select Committee hearing provided irrefutable evidence that Trump sat by for over three hours and did nothing while the Capitol was under siege by his supporters.

“As his followers stormed the Capitol, calling for his vice president to be hanged, President Donald Trump sat in his private dining room, watching TV, doing nothing. “For three hours, seven minutes.”

January 6th to July 25th? And the New York Post and the Wall Street Journal finally wake up to what happened?

The Wall Street Journal editorial board; “Character is revealed in a crisis, and Mr. Pence passed his Jan. 6 trial. Mr. Trump utterly failed his.”

Everyone believes Mike Pence is some type of hero because he officiated at the Electoral College vote count and did what he was supposed to do. The issue here is “what did he know and when did he know it?” Mike knew well before hand he was supposed to upend the Electoral College Vote. The attack was still going to happen if Pence did so. The objective was to stop the process and secure the ballots. Pence knew this was going to happen and he said nothing. The same goes for the other collaborators.

Pence is no hero. He was complicit.