Review of “Superfuel”
Growing up in Oak Ridge TN in the ‘60s, terms like “homogeneous reactor,” “molten salt reactor” and “breeder reactor” were frequently used, although I couldn’t have explained them at the time. Research into nuclear power became the mission of Oak Ridge National Labs after the war under the direction of Alvin Weinberg.
A few years ago, I came across a guy on FB named Charles Barton Jr, an addiction counselor by training and a stalwart advocate for thorium molten salt reactors. His dad had done some pioneering work in the ‘50s on the technology. We became Facebook friends and I learned a little about molten salt reactors. Then, I happened to mention that we had rooftop solar and he started attacking me. Turns out, he wasn’t a reactor geek, he was a thorium tribalist, and any form of green energy other than thorium molten salt reactors was a betrayal and an adversary of his dad’s legacy. I had to block him.
Charles Barton Jr makes a couple of cameo appearances in “Superfuel,” a book about thorium nuclear power by Richard Martin. Martin is a journalist, not a scientist or an engineer. As a result, the writing is very good and doesn’t get bogged down in technical detail.
The dominant nuclear reactor technology on earth today is uranium solid fuel light water reactors or some close variant. How this came to be is a story at least as much about politics as about science. Martin uses the hero and villain trope here, with Weinberg as the hero and Adm. Hyman Rickover as the villain. Even their personalities fit their roles.
One thing I learned in reading this book is that current light water solid fuel uranium reactors only use a tiny fraction of the fissionable uranium during their lifetime. This leaves a lot of long-lived radioactive “waste.” It turns out that molten salt reactors are one way to recover much more of the energy from this “waste” and turn it into a smaller volume with a shorter half-life.
This book was published in August 2013. A lot has transpired in the world of nuclear power since then.
Molten salt reactors were trouble in the 1960s—and they remain trouble today
Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists – June 2022
… Here’s a key concern: Materials used to manufacture molten-salt-reactor components must maintain their integrity in highly radioactive and corrosive environments at elevated temperatures. The corrosion is a result of the reactor’s nature, which involves the use of a fuel consisting of uranium mixed with the hot salts for which the reactor is named. As anyone living near a seashore knows, chemically corrosive salt water eats most metallic objects. …
@Fred,
Read your link. This is mostly covered in the book I reviewed, since most of the beefs in your link date from the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s. We’re now in the third decade of the 21st century, and your link doesn’t seem to be aware of that. There is more research on thorium reactors than just Oak Ridge, which can be found by Google if you’re interest and don’t want to read the book.
Ultimately, yes, thorium molten salt reactors are not risk-free. Neither are solid fuel light water reactors, and we have lots of real-world experience with their problems. But wind, solar, hydroelectric and geothermal cannot replace the world demand for energy currently being met by coal, oil and natural gas. And commercial fusion is always 30 years in the future. If we are to unmoor ourselves from carbon, some form of nuclear power is essential.