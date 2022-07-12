Open thread July 12, 2022 Dan Crawford | July 12, 2022 6:41 am Comments (2) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
If the Democratic Party has any desire to be a factor in American politics, now is the time to get something done. They have been in power for a year and a half and have very little to show for it.
They have done nothing on minimum wage, immigration, abortion, voting rights. There are five open Court of Appeals seats and 48 District Court seats.
Given all this, I would suggest that both the Senate and House should cancel the August recess and get down to work.
There are actually 11 Court of Appeals openings and 66 for District Court seats. Biden has nominated 3 Court of Appeals and 18 District Court. So Biden also has to get to work.
Judicial Vacancies | United States Courts (uscourts.gov)