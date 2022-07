Eric Kramer | July 1, 2022 12:47 pm



What does this make you think?

.@JakeMGrumbach and I looked at public opinion on abortion in today's @monkeycageblog. We find that a majority of the public in about 40 states support legal abortion rights. (1/2)https://t.co/aTB76HGayc pic.twitter.com/IT4Sd2y0aa — Chris Warshaw (@cwarshaw) June 25, 2022

Option 1: This is a moral outrage!

Option 2: We need to figure out how to win elections!

Politics is not a morality play, folks! If you think this is an outrage, spend your time figuring out how to win elections. And winning elections may require messaging that does not focus on moral outrage, especially not outrage aimed at Republicans in general (rather than extremists within the Republican party, including on the Court).