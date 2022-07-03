A Break On The JCPOA Iran Nuclear Deal?

Barkley Rosser | July 3, 2022 6:01 am



Maybe.

It is now reported that “talks are to resume,” although most observers are not optimistic. But then today there is a report of a shakeup in the Iranian Revolutionary Guards hierarchy who seem to control the most serious of these things. Head of their intel, Taeb, has been removed, although it is unclear what this will lead to, despite noises he was too hardline and maybe a deal can be cut with these renewed talks.

