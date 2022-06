run75441 | June 12, 2022 7:30 am



I have been bugging Alan at Student Loan Justice to talk more about Student Loan interest accumulated on these loans. As you can see it is not unusual to have accumulate more Student Loan interest than the original loan amount. It is not unusual for the servicer to collect interest before paying the principal. These loans will be with these people forever to their graves.

I do not know of any consumer loans exploding like these do.